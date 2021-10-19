Dancehall singer Beenie Gunter, real name Baguma Crescent, poured his heart out as his son Joshua Jowin Baguma turned one-year-old on Monday 18th October, 2021.

On 18th October, 2020, Beenie Gunter’s fiancee Nickie Berry gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, bringing joy to the world.

While speaking to MBU upon welcoming their bundle of joy, the Guntalk City CEO revealed how being a father was bound to change him as a person.

Indeed, Beenie has gone through a couple of changes and he believes his son Joshua is a blessing that came his way from God.

On Monday, Joshua made celebrated his very first year on earth and in a social media message to his little son, Beenie had this to say:

Yo the shining light in my world God knows am more than humbled to be your father. You’re the strength, the reason, the cause, the force, the spirit, that keeps me winning that’s why we named you Baguma Joshua. Win Jowin this place is for you to win. Happy birthday my son, may you live to love and win this life, I love you and very proud of you. Beenie Gunter

He also thanked God for his baby mama Nickie Berry whom he termed as “a big blessing that comes with blessings.”

Belated happy birthday Joshua!