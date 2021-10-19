Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo has for the first time spoken out about what transpired between him and his former shamba boy Cyrus who was reportedly beaten by the singer terribly.

Speaking in an interview, Weasel denied thumping Cyrus claiming that he also only heard of the rumors from media and other platforms.

He went on to state that the media just blew everything out of proportion without getting to know what exactly went wrong.

He noted that since Cyrus gave his side of the story, he will wait for him to get well to give the true story of what happened.

Cyrus stressed that he is very unhappy with Weasel over what he did to him. He also noted how it is absurd that the singer has not even taken time to pay him a visit.

Cyrus only had God to l thank that he is still alive.