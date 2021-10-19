Local rapper Gravity Omutujju has opened up about how he also almost quit music following Winnie Nwagi’s revelation of being fed up of music.

“If I had another option, I swear I would quit music. God help me. am tayaaaad,” Winnie Nwagi tweeted on 16th October, 2021.

Following her tweet, the Swangz Avenue star also blocked her followers from commenting on her Instagram posts.

“You’ll never comment ever again on this page. Am tired of y’all disgusting fans. Y’all will hv to meet me and beat me if you’re so angry,” Nwagi said on IG.

According to critics, Nwagi has had enough of the negative comments that fill up her social media each time she shares her photos and videos.

Often, the Musawo singer shares semi nude photos and videos of herself and she says she does so to stand up for plus-sized women but her critics always put her at fault for being indecently dressed.

Upon coming across Nwagi’s revelation, Gravity Omutujju also said that had he not been out of options, he would have quit music longtime ago.

“I support Winnie Nwagi. I would have also quit if I had an option,” Omutujju Gravity noted when asked about if he has ever thought about retiring.

Many other local celebrities have often cried out against cyberbullying with some of them being victims of leaked sextapes.