Bad Character Records CEO Saddat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga attacked Sanyuka TV presenter Brian Waako over his new song that seemed to be directed towards singer OS Suna.

As soon as Brian Waako was granted bail, he hit the studio and dropped a jam where he stung OS Suna indirectly, calling him a faded artist.

Upon hearing the song, Kalifah AgaNaga took to his social media and threw insults at Brian Waako saying his composition cannot make him a star because he is attacking someone who got him imprisoned.

He wrote stating that presenters are jealous of artists because of their success in music and that some presenters took a shot at music and failed.

In his last statement, Kalifah AgaNaga angrily called out NBS TV asking the management to knife the presenter as soon as they can.