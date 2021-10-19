October is swiftly becoming the month of making things official as Mikie Wine and Shazney Khan join the star-studded of celebrities hoping to wed soon.

Just over the weekend, singer Ray G, journalists Precious Remmie, Rita Kanya, and Raymond Mujuni made their relationships officiall.

The other week, Nubian Li as well officially made Salha Mutoni his wife after their wedding at Kibuli Mosque.

His Firebase comrade Mikie Wine is also taking the bold step towards marriage with his longtime lover Shazney Khan having held a traditional introduction ceremony on 2nd October.

Read Also: How Mikie Wine was introduced to Shazney Khan’s family (PHOTOS)

The two are said to have kick started their wedding meetings over the weekend at Eddy Yawe’s mansion in Kireka.

The first meeting was reportedly attended by close friends and family members as the couple welcomed pledged as support for their wedding.

Mikie Wine and Shazney Khan have have been dating for long and are blessed with two beautiful children.

We wish them well as they prepare for their big day!