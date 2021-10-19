In preparation for their holy matrimony, Raymond Mujuni treated his lover Rita Kanya to a surprise bridal shower on Monday 18th October, 2021.

The NTV Uganda journalists Rita Kanya and Raymond Mujuni will soon be joined as husband and wife officially in church.

The couple have taken all the necessary steps required to be married including the traditional ceremonies the last of which happened on Sunday.

On Monday, Rita Kanya was surprised with a bridal shower which usually comes a few days to the church wedding.

The bridal shower was attended by close friends who followed the white and orange theme to congratulate Rita upon her achievement.

Take a gaze at the photos below:

The wedding is reportedly slated for this weekend. Congratulations to the couple!