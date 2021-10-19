It is safe to say that the past five days have been for legalizing relationships among different public figures.

Since Friday, we have at least witnessed five marital ceremonies being held all through the weekend.

In this piece, we look at some of the top five events featuring some public figures that happened over the weekend:

Precious Remmie Nakitto a.k.a Ray P introduces lover Raymond Bindeeba to her parents

Ray P’s Kukyala was the highlight of all marital ceremonies that took place. Her union with Raymond Bindeeba was faced with lots of negativity with many saying it will end in tears.

This is due to the many proposals that Bindeeba has pushed out to different women in the past – well at least according to the rumors at hand.

Nalongo Sheilah Don Zella and DJ Nimrod’s ex-lover Natie Hiplicious warned Remmie about Bindeeba having been victims in his past relationships.

With their introduction already done, the public is now keeping a keen eye on Remmie and Bindeeba’s relationship to witness if it will indeed end in tears.

Online in-laws were also left with questions on when the wedding will take place since no one knows the dates.

Ray G weds his long-time fiancee Annabell Twinomugisha

Western Uganda’s star singer Muhirwe Reagan alias Ray G held a colorful a holy matrimonial wedding ceremony to put the ring on his baby mama’s finger.

For this marital ceremony many were left wondering how gospel artiste Levixone managed to take the Best Man role yet he is not married.

It ignited a hot debate online with as people noted how the world had moved on from the old fashioned wedding norms where a Best Man was supposed to be married.

Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga’s daughter Samantha Nanziri and Emmanuel Ofwono tie the knot

Just a week after introducing the love of her life to her parents, Samantha Nanziri wasted no time as she walked down the aisle with Emmanuel Ofwono on Saturday.

The somewhat royal wedding was glamorous as big wigs from the Buganda Kingdom graced the ceremony that saw Katikiro Charles Mayiga hand over his daughter to the Ofwono’s.

Raymond Mujuni officially introduced to Ritah Kanya’s family

Two renown NTV media personalities also took their relationship to another step as Ritah Kanya introduced her lover Raymond Mujuni to her parents.

The traditional ceremony was exquisite based on the videos and photos that we came across on online.

The lovely couple is expected to walk down the aisle this weekend after a surprise bridal shower which was held on Monday.

Ponsiano Lwakataka weds wife Rose Lwakataka

Businessman and rally driver Ponsiano Lwakataka finally wedded his wife in a high end ceremony which was thronged by fellow rally drivers and close friends.

Lwakataka and Rose exchanged their vows on Friday 15th October, 2021 at the historical and towering Rubaga Cathedral.

Congratulations to the couples and good luck in your relationships!