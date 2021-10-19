Information reaching our news desk indicates that the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) has ordered all television gossip shows to start airing between 10pm and 5am.

Reports note that a directive has been sent to all media outlets with a warning that the commission shall proceed to institute other regulatory sanctions against any station that fails to adhere to the new rules.

UCC has ordered all gossip shows on Tv to be airing between 10pm and 5am. A directive which has been sent to TVs notes that any Tv that fails to adhere to the directive, "the Commission shall proceed to institute other regulatory sanctions.

The shows have been ordered to air at that time because they contain adult content, sexual innuendos, and profanity with potential to disturb and harm some members of the public especially children.

It stated that some of the gossip show hosts appear on TV while dressed indecently in skimpy outfits and the lauguage used by presenters during the shows is often demeaning and contains unsubstantiated claims against different individuals.

It further adds that presenters of the program often appear on air when dressed indecently in skimpy outfits; the language & statements used by presenters & guests during the program are often abusive, demeaning, derogatory & contain unsubstantiated claims against different persons.