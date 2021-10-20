Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi’s wife Angel Kawunda has trashed rumors of being dumped by the love of her life, terming the reports as baseless and false.

In an interview, Angel Kawunda denied allegations that suggested that she was detached of the car which was gifted to her during their Kukyala ceremony held earlier this year.

She said that whoever is talking about the car is not sure of what they are talking about because she has very many cars that were bought for her by Lwasa.

The couple were last seen together attending rally ace Ponsiano and Rose Lwakataka’s wedding on Friday 15th October at Rubaga Cathedral Center.

Lwasa sometime back promised that if Kawunda mistreats him, he will find someone else to marry because many women want him.