Like it’s often said of “young love”, it seems like Precious Remmie and Raymond Bindeeba cannot get enough of each other.

Following their proposal and Kukyala ceremony last week, Spark TV presenter Precious Remmie and her soon to be hubby faced a lot of criticism.

The criticism came from different angles; from Remmie’s friends and Raymond’s ex-lovers, but the new couple seems at peace with the past and are ready to create their own happiness for the future.

Creating their own happiness is indeed what they are upto if we are to go by the photos shared on social media by the Live Wire show presenter.

Read Also: Do the talk, I’ll do the walk – Precious Remmie hits back at Zahara Totto (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, the couple spent time together touring the Amabere ga NyinaMwiru site in Fort Portal in what was termed a “Kukyala honeymoon” by netizens.

In the photos, Remmie and Raymond seem really happy and fond of each other, and in her caption, she noted how “love doesn’t ask why.”

In another IG post, the mother of one said it was “a great experience” visiting some amazing historical places.

Love is in the air surely. Take a gaze at the photos below: