LJ Music singer Lydia Jazmine continues to distance herself from a romantic relationship with her manager Ronnie Mulindwa whom she says is a father figure to her.

On her recent birthday, Lydia Jazmine was gifted a new Mercedes Benz forcing critics to allege that it was a man that had made her dream come true.

Several fingers pointed at her manager Ronnie Mulindwa who has also in recent months been alleged to have a romantic relationship with her.

Lydia immediately trashed the allegations noting how the car was bought by Mulindwa but with her own savings and that it was a reward for her hardwork.

Even then, the songstress has been stressed more and more with the question of her relationship with Mulindwa.

During a recent interview with BBS TV, Jazmine further denied being in love with her manager saying she respects him so much to even start up a relationship.

Jazmine noted that she can never sabotage their friendship because Mulindwa is a father figure who has helped her achieve so much in music.

Ronnie Mulidwa is just like my father, he has brought me up musically and he always guides me. I have total respect for him and there is nothing more.

This is not the first time Lydia Jazmine is being alleged to have a romantic relationship with her manager after Bushingtone with whom she had a bitter split a couple of year ago.

Jazmine recruited Ronnie Mulindwa as her manager in 2019 following a series of shifts with different managements.

