Singer Cindy Sanyu’s lover Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku is confident that at the stage where he is with the musician, no man can snatch her away from him.

The local actor expressed confidence in Cindy Sanyu saying that for the years they have been together, no one has ever threatened to take her attention.

Speaking in an interview on Spark TV, he noted that snatching Cindy away from him would have been possible in the past six years that they have been dating but now, since they are even in preparations for marital ceremonies, it’s impossible.

Why is it that they did not manage to snatch her for all the years we have been dating. Is it now that our relationship is public that they will come and take her? There is no better man for Cindy than me. Prynce Joel Okuyo

He further laughed at whoever dreams of snatching Cindy away from him saying they stand the slimmest of chances.