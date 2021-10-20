Still fresh outta jail, Isaac Kayz Kawalya is not afraid to air his opinion and he believes singer John Blaq can never spread his wings musically beyond the Ugandan borders.

To sing at the O2 Arena seems like the dream to achieve for all Ugandan singers after their Nigerian comrades have often done it.

It is the younger stars that have the opportunity to go on and reach the milestone as the older acts have tried and, so far, failed.

John Kasadha a.k.a John Blaq is one of the younger singers that has already created an impression in the industry with his bangers.

He has also been nominated in some of the top continental awards, spurring the argument that maybe he can go on to dominate the international airwaves.

According to NBS TV UnCut show presenter Isaac Kayz, however, that will never happen.

Kayz during the NBS After 5 show revealed that he doesn’t see how John Blaq can dominate the international market because he failed to promote his music beyond the Ugandan borders.

Kayz noted that Blaq’s career is somewhat stunted now because despite storming the industry with so much vigor, his targets were never to please fans beyond Uganda and it’s something he can no longer achieve.

The unapologetic Kayz also advised the singer to find himself a well-established management if he is to keep up with the fame locally.

John Blaq has no future musically beyond Uganda. He came with much vigor but he seems to be obsessed with the local market. His music promotions seem to only target Kampala. Kayz Kawalya

Do you agree?