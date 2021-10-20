In a viral video, Zari Hassan reveals that she has only been married once in her life, putting an end to the allegations that she has been married severally in recent years.

Over the weekend, photos made rounds showing Zari Hassan dressed in traditional wear with an unidentified man in a family setting, provoking rumors that she held a secretive Kukyala.

The allegations were quickly followed by huge criticism from netizens who questioned how a respectable lady of her status and age is marrying different men almost each year.

Upon landing on the criticism, the mother of five was not impressed with what had been said. In a vide she recorded, she asked people to mind their business.

The SA-based businesswoman and socialite also rubbished the allegations that she has been married severally maintaining that she has only been officially married once in her life.

Which are those twenty weddings that you keep talking about? Who are these people? I’ve only been to one Kwanjula. Which are all the other weddings you talk about? Zari Hassan

In her long rant, Zari also said that the same people that accuse her of eloping with many men are cursed and don’t even have people to take them on dates.

“Zari has been married seven times, twenty times, that woman doesn’t get fed up of weddings…but how many times have you really seen me being married? How many?,” Zari questioned.

She added, “Some of you are there stuck in life with bad luck, you don’t even have someone asking you out on a coffee date. The only thing you can do is talk about people saying, “she is an old woman of forty years with five children but they still marry her..” but you are there with nobody asking you out for a tea date.

“It’s your evil hearts that have kept you stuck in life. Which are those twenty weddings that you keep talking about? Who are these people? I’ve only been to one Kwanjula. Which are all the other weddings you talk about?

“I will no longer explain myself. Whatever you come across, let your mind do the judgement and go with that. I won’t stop living my life because they will talk…”

Watch the video below: