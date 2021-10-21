Self-proclaimed Ghetto president Mark Bugembe a.k.a Buchaman and his family have been evicted from the Ghetto State pad based in Luwafu Parish, Makindye over failure to clear rent arrears.

The former Firebase crew Vice President was forced out of the rental for failing to clear rent for a period of six months as explained by Luwafu Parish head of defense Mr. Ruben Ssempija Kalekezi.

Kalekezi stressed that before Buchaman and his expectant wife Mama Ghetto were forcefully evicted, they were first served with a notice asking them to clear rent for the three months they had stayed without paying rent.

When they failed, they were given more three months to organize themselves to clear the rent but they still failed, making it six months in total.

As they appraoched the seventh month, they were forcefully evicted since the owner of the land wanted to develop the area.

Mr. Kalekezi did not reveal how much the landlord was demanding the presidential advisor but revealed that Buchaman left the home in good condition.

He also noted that Buchaman used bully his neighbors but he stopped when he was dragged to Katwe Police Station.

This is not the first time Buchaman has been forced out of a rental.

It should be recalled that before he left his former rental in Nameere, Namungo, his landlord Mr. Kawooya complained of the same issue saying he is serial rent defaulter.