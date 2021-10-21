On Thursday 21st October, 2021, Nader Barrak’s wife, also former Miss Uganda, Dorah Mwima Barrak gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

Dorah Mwima has been taking her followers through the journey of her pregnancy on social media for months.

On Thursday, she became a mother yet again to a lovely baby girl whom she named Sibella Barrak.

Dorah shared a photo of herself with her husband and their beautiful daughter in hospital to break the news on Thursday evening.

In the caption, Dorah thanked everyone who has prayed for and supported her through the pregnancy.

21•10• 2021 Our family this morning was blessed with an additional S in our EGGS. YEEEESSSSSS!!!! Baby girl Sibella Barrak is here and we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the love, prayers and well wishes that we have been continuously receiving from each and everyone of you. Dorah Mwima Barrak

The couple is now blessed with five children. Congratulations to them!