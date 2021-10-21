Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka squashed rumors suggesting that she depends on men to afford the good things that she has achieved in life.
The “Kapeesa” singer maintained that she is a very hard working individual who does not depend on any man to afford an expensive lifestyle.
The LJ Music singer made made the remarks while responding to a question of whether men fear proposing to her for a serious relationship fearing that she could be a gold-digger.
Don’t I have my own money? Who tells you that I want a man with deep pockets. I have my own money and I am a very hard working woman.
I don’t depend on any man. Yeah, and when the time for marrying comes, It will be my own decission.Lydia Jazmine
Lydia Jazmine congratulated Soark TV presenter Precious Remmie for finding a husband for herself.
She also noted that marriage has no age limit and that anyone can get married at the right time if they want.
I’m still very far away from holding any marital ceremony for now. It is always the decision of an individual.
In fact, there is no plan or a limit for someone to get married. At anytime anyone can get married to the person of their choice.Lydia Jazmine