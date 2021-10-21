Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka squashed rumors suggesting that she depends on men to afford the good things that she has achieved in life.

The “Kapeesa” singer maintained that she is a very hard working individual who does not depend on any man to afford an expensive lifestyle.

The LJ Music singer made made the remarks while responding to a question of whether men fear proposing to her for a serious relationship fearing that she could be a gold-digger.

Don’t I have my own money? Who tells you that I want a man with deep pockets. I have my own money and I am a very hard working woman. I don’t depend on any man. Yeah, and when the time for marrying comes, It will be my own decission. Lydia Jazmine

Lydia Jazmine congratulated Soark TV presenter Precious Remmie for finding a husband for herself.

She also noted that marriage has no age limit and that anyone can get married at the right time if they want.