Lunabe Music Entertainment boss Yasin Mukasa alias Lil Pazo and his wife are in joyous moods having welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

The ailing singer, who is on road to total recovery from an ulcer-related illness that saw him go under surgery at Nakasero Hospital a few months back, broke the news through his social media accounts.

He shared a photo of his new bundle of joy showing a little bit of her face and arm with the caption “Kasukali” before he promised to share more photos.

He thanked God for having blessed him with a baby to expand his family to four members.

Congratulations Lil Pazo!