Team No Sleep singer Yusuf Ssenabulya a.k.a Roden Y Kabako is reportedly in a bad condition following the news of being admitted to hospital on Thursday.

It is alleged that Kabako had a heart attack upon learning that his building on the disputed Busabala land had been demolished.

In a video shared by his wife Jazira Ddumuna Ssenabulya, Kabako is seen laying on a hospital bed, receiving medication to regain consciousness.

Jazira Ddumuna narrates that Kabako has lost appetite for food and even the little he tries to eat, he just vomits it, something which has worried her.

Jazira Ddumuna and Roden Y Kabako

Ddumuna sounded frightened by her husband’s situation saying she has never seen this happen to Kabako at any moment for the eight years they have been together.

Read Also: Kabako starts construction on his Busabala land

My husband needs ure prayers coz right now is in a bad condition. Pliz pray for him. Jazira Ddumuna Ssenabulya

She requested all her followers and fans to put Kabako in prayers for his quick recovery.

Of late, Kabako has been involved in land wrangles over his Busabala plot of land. His last update about the land was that his new building was demolished and the land was fenced by Chairman Ntuuyo and Hajjati with whom they are fighting for the piece of land.

We wish Kabako a quick recovery!