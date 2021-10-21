Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika gave birth to her first child on 20th October, 2021 and named her Asia Brown.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo have been taking their social media followers through the socialite’s pregnancy almost on a daily.

Sidika recently revealed how she would give birth by C-section and on Wednesday morning, at 10:21am, she gave birth to her first child, a healthy baby girl.

She broke the good news to her fans through social media where she revealed the little baby’s name as Asia Brown.

She also noted how the baby will always be a miracle that makes life complete;

20.10.2021 at 10:21am A princess was born. Asia Brown you will always be a miracle that makes our life complete Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo as well celebrated the arrival of the new life with an IG post where he shared a video of himself, Vera Sidika, and the baby in hospital.

In the caption, Mauzo wrote, “Dear God, life is blissful, and all credit goes to you. Thank you for all the countless blessings you have given us. We are so in love with Princess Asia Brown.”

Congratulations to the couple!