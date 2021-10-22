After seven years of presenting The Late Date show at Capital FM, Daniel Irish Kanyerezi Kyebandula will be exiting the station on 31st October, 2021.

Daniel Irish Kanyerezi is one of the currently standing longest serving media personalities.

His art has seen the success of The Late Date show on the Acacia-based Capital FM since he joined in 2014.

Through his social media platforms on Friday, however, Irish revealed how 31st October, 2021 will be his last day at the station.

“Hello, 31st Oct 21 will be my last day at Capital FM Uganda,” Irish noted before revealing what a privilege it has been for him.

He added, “It’s been a great 7 years! The opportunity of hosting the premium night show #TheLatedate, one I idolized from my hey days has been an Honor. Thanks to the Mgt,Team & Fans! What’s a star when the most important Fan is Missing?”

Irish Kanyerezi is a former comedian with Amarula Family. He rose to fame in the early 2000s for mimicking the late UTV news anchor Bbaale Francis.

He has worked with several media houses over the years, only settling with Capital FM for this long. His next step is not yet revealed but we wish him the very best in his next endeavours.