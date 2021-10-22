Ugandan singer and songwriter Priscilla Zawedde, popularly known as Azawi, is among the four African artistes set to represent Africa at the YouTube Black Voices Class of 2022.

Currently, Azawi’s album “African Music” debuted number one on Apple Music and has quickly immersed over 3M views on YouTube in her short career.

Supported by the #YouTube Black Voices Fund, the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022 is a development programme designed to directly support and mentor Black artists, songwriters and producers worldwide.

The addition of songwriters and producers to the 2022 class demonstrates the continuation and expansion of Youtube’s efforts to support Black artists on the platform.

With an aim of equipping up-and-coming Black artists, songwriters and producers with the resources to succeed on YouTube, the class will be grouped into two programme streams: one for artists and another for songwriters and producers.

Class participants will each receive dedicated partner support, seed funding to invest in the development of their channels, and opportunities to participate in training and networking programs focused on production, fan engagement and wellbeing.

Over the next 6 months, they will also get opportunities to develop their catalogues and collaborate with other global artists, songwriters, and producers who have also been selected to take part in the programme.

Commenting on the significance of the programme, YouTube’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan, Addy Awofisayo said;

African music is taking the entire world by storm and the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund is an opportunity to both celebrate and nurture African artistry and help songwriters, producers and artists share their craft with global audiences. Addy Awofisayo

Azawi whose channel has over 3.8 million views, is best known for her hit song Repeat It with 2.3M views, Quinamino (1M views), Slow Dancing (800k views) and My Year (700k views).