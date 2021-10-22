Frank Gashumba believes the Uganda Communications Commission was spot on with its decision to reschedule all gossip TV programmes to beyond 10pm.

At the start of the week, UCC issued a directive to all television stations to reschedule all gossip shows from prime time to after 10pm to 5am.

Stations that fail to adhere to the new changes are to be slapped with regulatory sanctions in a bid by UCC to limit adult content, sexual innuendos, and profanity during prime time.

UCC ordered all the gossip shows on TV to be airing between 10pm and 5am. The directive which was sent to TVs noted that “any TV station that fails to adhere to the directive, the Commission shall proceed to institute other regulatory sanctions.”

The decision has been a topic of huge debate in the entertainment circles and on social media with people airing divergent opinions on the matter.

According to Sisimuka Uganda Founder Frank Gashumba, UCC hit the nail on its head with the new guidelines.

Gashumba, who has made numerous appearances on several of these gossip shows, wants the shows to actually be pushed farther to 3am.

“Lugambo “Gossip” Rubbish SHOWS should air at 3:00AM,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He further questioned how the gossip shows that are characterised by “indecency and abuses” can be of benefit to the youths.

I stand with UCC on the directive to TV stations to schedule ‘lugambo’ shows to after 10pm. Our prime time should be used for more developmental programs. How do our youth benefit from daily doses of gossip, indecency and abuses? Frank Gashumba

