Former Dream Girls singer Leila Kayondo shared an emotional message to her daughter, Vivian Abigail Nassuna, as she added a year to her age on Friday 22nd October, 2021.

The singer who does not shy away from slaying on her social media handles expressed her deep love for her only daughter.

Leila Kayondo revealed how sweet it feels whenever Vivian gives her kisses on her forehead when she is deep asleep and how she tries to even feed her sometimes.

Happy birthday to my Daughter Vivian Abigail Nassuna. This girl here loves me nebyesitegela. She will come to give a kiss on my forehead when am sleeping. She literally puts a spoon in my mouth to feed me when I pretend to be sick or when I ain’t feeling well. She is my joy. My world I love you so much maam. Happy birthday. Leila Kayondo

To many of Leila Kayondo’s followers, ger daughter came as a surprise as she rarely shares her photos or even posting about her.

We wish her a happy birthday!