Local herbalist Sophia Namutebi alias Mama Fiina believes that Pastor Irene Manjeri and her husband Dr. Vincent Katongole’s relationship ended in tears because they did nkt traditionally “lock” their marriage.

Mama Fiina weighed in on Pastor Irene Manjeri and Dr. Vincent Katongole’s love life while attending media personality Sharitah Namusoke’s introduction ceremony on Wednesday.

During the function, Mama Fiina showered Sharitah with Shs1m cash. Her rival Ssenga Kulanama also showed her financial muscle as she gifted the media personality with cash.

Read Also: Pastor Irene Manjeri speaks out on break up with husband

While speaking on the LiveWire show, Mama Fiina stated that Pastor Manjeri’s relationship broke because she did not do what is traditionally required to keep her marriage intact but only spent time praying to God.

She stressed how pastors are also human beings like everyone else and that they get fed up of certain things and decide to quit stressful relationships.