Just a few days ago, Sheebah Karungi outed visuals of her new song dubbed ‘YOLO’ and she says it was a small budget video.

Sheebah is one of those few artistes that invests heavily in her music visuals, spending money on makeup, costumes, location, choreography, labour, among other things.

On her latest video, however, she survived on the mutual support of friends who she says responded to her call to provide that vibes she wanted on the day of the shoot.

“I remember calling some of my close friends like two days or so before the YOLO video shoot, requesting them to be part of the video because;

“1. I wanted to have that real fun with my gang! It’s a different vibe! These are the same people I party with anyways so we were just going to live our best lives like we always do at The Red Terrace or at Queen Karma Cruise.”

The visuals shot by Sasha Vybz have already gone on to collect over 216k views within six days since publication on YouTube.

She asks the viewer to feel the raw fun in the visuals and she thanked her friends for making it happen for her.

She adds, “We really didnt have a big budget for this video but I still couldn’t shoot it alone. It wouldn’t have brought out the fun and craziness I wanted you to feel when you watch the video.

“Thanks to my gang, they came through! They did it for me for FREE! Those that know me very well know that I rarely ask for free services, I always pay for people’s services. Friends or not so I truly appreciated this!”

Watch the video here: