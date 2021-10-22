Popular city model Doreen Kabareebe has boldly requested media houses to stop captioning celebrity photos with words that would cause them depression.

The multi-award winning model made the request after several captions which were used to describe the viral photo that showed her sitted on a boda boda.

The captions seem to have stung Kabereebe deep, forcing her to call out media personalities who sting celebrities with negative remarks through her Instagram account.

Doreen Kabareebe

Kabareebe requests that such disturbing captions should end with her because she is strong enough to handle them unlike other celebrities.

She also maintenance that she is a down to earth person who does not mind using any means of transport and those laughing at her over the trending photo just do not understand her well.