Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika thinks that whoever said that caesarean section (C-section) during birth is painful lied to the public.

The 32-year-old socialite made the comments after going through the C-section to give birth to her first baby with fiance Brown Mauzo.

Sidika personally chose to undergo a C-section and the two love birds welcomed their baby Asia Brown on 20th October, 2021.

Towards giving birth, the socialite documented her experience; from the arrival at Nairobi Hospital where she was booked into a private suite, to the last minute before she moved into the theatre for the operation.

Vera was surrounded by her mother, Brown Mauzo, and her two brothers during delivery. She took to social media to thank them for being by her side.

So happy because hubby, mom and my two brothers were there with me during delivery. Family is everything. Vera Sidika

Speaking about her experience giving birth through CS, Vera said;

Whoever said CS surgery was so bad and very painful lied. I felt zero pain. It was the best decision ever! My honest opinion on CS delivery; It has been 21 hours after surgery. Still, no pain at all and I can get up, walk around on my own. I felt good during surgery. I saw, heard everything even told stories with my anaesthetist with some old RnB music in the background. Vera Sidika

Congratulations to the couple once again!