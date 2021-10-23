Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi is delighted for appearing on New York’s Times Square Billboard where her recently released ‘African Music’ album has been advertised today.

The smiles are all over Azawi’s face as the new milestone just chipped just days after she inked an influencer’s deal with Guinness.

The billboards are creating awareness for YouTube’s Black Voice Music Class of 2022, in which Azawi is among the four African artistes representing the continent.

The programme is supported by the YouTube Black Voices Fund, YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022 a development programme designed to directly support and mentor black artistes, songwriters, and producers worldwide.

Taking to her socials, Azawi expressed how she has for long been praying to achieve the milestone and she is glad she finally made it.