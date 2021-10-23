Musician-turned-presidential advisor Catherine Kusasira says she considers the Fountain of honor President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as god in her life.

The “Nkola Ya Taxi” singer made the statement publicly during an interview on Sanyuka TV reasoning that the tangible things she has earned from the Head of State ever since she joined his team in 2016 she had never recieved them in her entire music career that has spanned more than 10 years now.

Among the things that Kusasira has earned since joining president Museveni’s side is the Land Cruiser V8 she was gifted in the recently concluded 2021 general election and an appoinmnt letter as a legit advisor and also put on the goverment salary scale.

President Museveni is like my god because I have achieved a lot more in the time I have spent with him compared to the time I spent in the music Industry. Catherine Kusasira

Read Also: I wanted people to stop envying me – Catherine Kusasira on why she sold off the Land Cruiser V8

When asked about her misunderstanding with fellow singer Phoebe Nassolo concerning deals of getting children connections to the president, she denied the allegations saying she has never promised to take anyone to state house.

She added that if someone wants to meet President Museveni, they are supposed to make an appointment in order to meet him.