MTN customers can now, using the ayoba App, send MTN MoMo for free to fellow ayoba users in a new campaign dubbed ‘Life inside ayoba’.

MTN Uganda in partnership with SIMFY, the developers of ayoba are delivering the experience, bringing together all the unique and exciting features of the ‘SuperApp’ including chat, voice and video calling.

While launching the ‘Life inside ayoba’ campaign, Olivier Prentout, the Head of Customer Marketing for ayoba said that the App would appeal to many consumers as it provides digital solutions to the day-to-day life needs of the consumer in a practical yet affordable way.

“In building the ‘Life inside ayoba’ campaign we looked at what unites our African users. With Ayoba, users can find everything they need in our all-in-one app.

“This approach has brought us a textured and innovative campaign, and we are very proud of it. We are excited to launch the campaign with the full support of MTN,” Prentout said, noting that app has been lauded for its unique and exciting practicality that it offers its users all they need in a single app that is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Susan Kayemba, the MTN Uganda Digital Services Senior Manager said that as an instant messaging App, underscores the goal of bringing more people into the digital world by providing them with affordable and simplified, yet inclusive and functional digital communication services.

“The ayoba app is perfect for the Ugandan market. It is vibrant and relevant and will appeal to everyone especially the youth.

“Most importantly, ayoba is an all-in-one app that gives you chat and call options, music, games, news, sports and much more information at no data cost in addition to sending MTN MoMo free of charge using ayoba.

“We urge our customers to seize the Life inside ayoba campaign and relish the transformational all-in-one App that is ayoba,” Kayemba said.

Ayoba users now have access to a range of Micro-Apps ranging from Telehealth, live streaming services, and high-quality short videos, all available within the app.

Micro-Apps such as FakeNews Checker allow subscribers to verify information and news while Survey54 allows people to get involved in surveys while earning some revenue.

Other MicroApps we are excited about include Live Scores for live football updates, live and on demand sports streaming and so much more.

To send Mobile Money for free using the ayoba app; go to chats and select the person you want to chat with. Select the attachment icon and then select the money icon.

Go ahead and select Send MoMo and follow prompts. Enter the amount and reason. You Will be prompted to enter MoMo pin. The transaction will be completed, and you will receive an SMS notification.

Ayoba comes with an in-app assistant called ‘Aya’ to guide new users on how to use an instant messaging app. Aya appears automatically in everyone’s chats and can run a variety of interactive tutorials for key features within ayoba.