Former Miss Uganda 2019/20 Oliver Nakakande is beaming with joy for being listed among the top 30 Miss Universe UAE representatives.

The city model expressed her joy of being named among the top 30 Miss Universe UAE representatives through her social media pages in a lengethy message.

She wrote saying as she grew up, she experinced a lot of challenges as a girl on issues about adolescence, menstrual health, sex education, and violence which many youbg girls are still experincing todate and have resulted into the increase of HIV/AIDS.

Read Also: Former Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande avails self for Frank Gashumba

With the challenges being fresh in her mind, she carried out research in efforts so that she can be among the team that can impact an ever lasting solution to bring an end to the problems and for that matter and is the reason why she made it to the top 30 list.

Below is her full statement on about being named among the top 30 Miss Universe UAE.

I feel so emotional & humbled right now to have made it to top 30 Miss Universe UAE Growing up in Uganda, I experienced a lot of challenges as a girl on issues about adolescence, menstrual health, sex education and violence. Sadly, so many adolescents in the world today are still experiencing these challenges and this has resulted to the increase of HIV in adolescents & premature deaths. According to UNAIDS, between 1.16 million to 2.3 million adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 were living with HIV worldwide. Out of devastation, I researched about the cause and found out that this problem was caused by lack of sex education & awareness in our local communities. Since then, I have been advocating for girls rights & creating awareness on sex education. Girls have the right to learn about their bodies. Girls have the right to say NO. Girls have the right to access contraceptives. Through my foundation, I started a yearly outreach program called ‘keep a girl child in school & keep them alive’ outreach program focused on encouraging teenage mothers to go back to school after birth, creating awareness on sex education & supplying menstrual pads in communities. To the young girl looking up to me, I’m representing you today at Miss Universe UAE and letting you know that your dreams and ambitions are still VALID . If this girl from Uganda made her way to the UAE, a country i’ll be forever indebted to, GOD’S OWN COUNTRY so rich in diversity & unimaginable opportunities can make it this far, YOU TOO can make it . The UNIVERSE is yours & no man can stop your dreams unless you give up . I pledge to you today to use this platform to continue fighting for your rights to existence & better living conditions . I promise to be your voice of change . Thank you all for your support thus far. I pray that our creator will give us the strength & power to continue using our platform for the betterment of our DEAR UNIVERSE . Love, Oliver Nakakande Oliver Nakakande

Congratulations Oliver Nakakande!