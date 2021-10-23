Many people are believed to have died and scores injured following an explosion which happened at Digida Pork Joint in Komamboga, Kampala on Saturday evening.

At around 9pm on Saturday 23rd October, 2021, a blast was heard at Digida Pork Joint in the areas of Komamboga.

Digida Pork Joint is located along Waliggo Road in Komamboga, a town located in Kawempe Division, a little north of Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

According to reports, the suspected bomb attack is believed to be a bomb blast and is believed to have claimed lives, with several other people injured.

By 10:20pm, police had condoned off the area, blocking road users from accessing Waliggo Road as investigations began.

By publication of this story, Uganda Police had not published an official statement on the explosion but investigations are on.

*This is a developing story.