In his new song dubbed “Gyenvude”, Bebe Cool narrates his hustle and rise to the top of the Ugandan music charts as he gives hope to the listener.
Gagamel CEO Bebe Cool has had an inspirational career but one which started from the bottom, more than two decades ago.
Today, he is one of the music legends in the country and a role model for several youths who aspire to develop their music talents.
Gyenvude is a song you can listen to for motivation and to understand the extents of Bebe’s hustle. He says that it’s the past that shaped him into the star that he is today.
“Everyone has a history, or call it a past journey, that involves a lot of good and bad but mostly unbelievable challenges. But your past will shape you hence shape your future,” Bebe Cool says.
He adds, “Am hard because I have grown through a hard and tough life that am now unstoppable musically, socially, politically and economically.”
The song was written by Blackskin, produced by Ronnie, and mastered by Herbertskillz. Below is a look at the lyrics:
Bebe Cool – “Gyenvude” LYRICS
Kani kusonga tuna songa mbele (Blackskin)
Kani ku fight tuna fight back (Bebe Cool)
NanikisemaUsibishe we (Ronnie)
Bado tunasonga natukazidi kusonga
Chorus
Ohh Banange Gyenvude
Bwentunula nendaba gyenvude, Huuuhh
Okusinzila Gyenvude
Kati okunemesa walai oba oswade X2
Verse I
Ndi muguma nga asalwa embalu
Nkubye kuva mubuto paka Bukulu
Nayimba nga mubuto nga baliyita dalu
Nga nekusomero nkubwa
Lwabutasiba bikalu, Lwabutasiba bikalu
Kati awo munange nenjiga
Ensi nenja njitoba nendaba
Emikwano ejitanzimba nenjibwaka
Nabona abatanjagaliza nembekweka
Now am so determined I just can’t stop
Nasonga kusonga na loNo retreat no surrender
Ama ni kusonga namua kusonga na lo (Eehhh)
Chorus
Verse II
Nayozanga Ngoye zabaana kusomero
Mukisulo bampe ku sukali
Nga nebwezituuka esawa zobuugi
Nze akeera kumalili
Natambuzanga bigere
okuva e kanyanya ku stage
Paka kalerwe
Nga silina yade ezamazzi
Naye nga sikoowa
Nabaako jebatanjagala
Nga nkimanyi tebanjagala
Nga silina no kyenabakola
Chorus
Kani kusonga tuna songa mbele
Kani ku fight tuna fight back
Nanikisema
Usibishe we
Bado tunasonga natukazidi kusonga
Kani kusonga tuna songa mbele
Kani ku fight tuna fight back
Nanikisema
Usibishe we
Bado tunasonga natukazidi kusonga
Ndi muguma nga asalwa embalu
Nkubye kuva mubuto paka Bukulu
Nayimba nga mubuto nga baliyita dalu
Nga nekusomero nkubwa
Lwabutasiba bikalu
Kati awo munange nenjiga
Ensi nenja njitoba nendaba
Emikwano ejitanzimba nenjibwaka
Nabona abatanjagaliza nembekweka
Chorus
Outro
Huuh
Nawekeera
Nga nebaka late nga ate nkeera
Tofaayo gwe wekeera
Yade webaka late nga ate okeera one day