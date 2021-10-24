In his new song dubbed “Gyenvude”, Bebe Cool narrates his hustle and rise to the top of the Ugandan music charts as he gives hope to the listener.

Gagamel CEO Bebe Cool has had an inspirational career but one which started from the bottom, more than two decades ago.

Today, he is one of the music legends in the country and a role model for several youths who aspire to develop their music talents.

Gyenvude is a song you can listen to for motivation and to understand the extents of Bebe’s hustle. He says that it’s the past that shaped him into the star that he is today.

“Everyone has a history, or call it a past journey, that involves a lot of good and bad but mostly unbelievable challenges. But your past will shape you hence shape your future,” Bebe Cool says.

He adds, “Am hard because I have grown through a hard and tough life that am now unstoppable musically, socially, politically and economically.”

The song was written by Blackskin, produced by Ronnie, and mastered by Herbertskillz. Below is a look at the lyrics:

Bebe Cool – “Gyenvude” LYRICS

Kani kusonga tuna songa mbele (Blackskin)

Kani ku fight tuna fight back (Bebe Cool)

NanikisemaUsibishe we (Ronnie)

Bado tunasonga natukazidi kusonga

Chorus

Ohh Banange Gyenvude

Bwentunula nendaba gyenvude, Huuuhh

Okusinzila Gyenvude

Kati okunemesa walai oba oswade X2

Verse I

Ndi muguma nga asalwa embalu

Nkubye kuva mubuto paka Bukulu

Nayimba nga mubuto nga baliyita dalu

Nga nekusomero nkubwa

Lwabutasiba bikalu, Lwabutasiba bikalu

Kati awo munange nenjiga

Ensi nenja njitoba nendaba

Emikwano ejitanzimba nenjibwaka

Nabona abatanjagaliza nembekweka

Now am so determined I just can’t stop

Nasonga kusonga na loNo retreat no surrender

Ama ni kusonga namua kusonga na lo (Eehhh)

Chorus

Verse II

Nayozanga Ngoye zabaana kusomero

Mukisulo bampe ku sukali

Nga nebwezituuka esawa zobuugi

Nze akeera kumalili

Natambuzanga bigere

okuva e kanyanya ku stage

Paka kalerwe

Nga silina yade ezamazzi

Naye nga sikoowa

Nabaako jebatanjagala

Nga nkimanyi tebanjagala

Nga silina no kyenabakola

Chorus

Kani kusonga tuna songa mbele

Kani ku fight tuna fight back

Nanikisema

Usibishe we

Bado tunasonga natukazidi kusonga

Kani kusonga tuna songa mbele

Kani ku fight tuna fight back

Nanikisema

Usibishe we

Bado tunasonga natukazidi kusonga

Ndi muguma nga asalwa embalu

Nkubye kuva mubuto paka Bukulu

Nayimba nga mubuto nga baliyita dalu

Nga nekusomero nkubwa

Lwabutasiba bikalu

Kati awo munange nenjiga

Ensi nenja njitoba nendaba

Emikwano ejitanzimba nenjibwaka

Nabona abatanjagaliza nembekweka

Chorus

Outro

Huuh

Nawekeera

Nga nebaka late nga ate nkeera

Tofaayo gwe wekeera

Yade webaka late nga ate okeera one day