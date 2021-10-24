In his new song “Leero”, Dax Vibez wears his feelings on his sleeves as he sings his soul out, promising ‘now and forever’ to his lover.

There is a new crop of artistes who have mastered the art of evoking the listener’s feelings with their vocals when they sing.

Liam Voice, An-known, the list goes on and on. Before them, however, was Firebase’s Dax Vibez who now returns with “Leero” (translated to mean “Today”)

Leero is a masterpiece to lovers amd the lyrics written by Dax Vibez himself will touch anyone who is deeply in love.

The audio was produced by Jafor on the Beat and mastered by the talented HerbertSkillz.

It is somewhat a comfortable flow for Dax Vibez who has already proved his versatility on past projects.

According to Dax, the visuals of the song should be in the pipeline and we shall watch them as soon as they drop, but first, listen to the audio below: