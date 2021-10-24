According to Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP), one person was fatally injured and seven were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital with serious injuries following an explosion on Saturday night.

At around 9pm on Saturday 23rd October, 2021, there was a big blast at Digida Pork Joint along Waliggo Road in Kawempe Division, Kampala.

Initial reports pointed at a suspected bomb attack and how the explosion had claimed lives of more than two people.

In an officialvstatement released by KMP Spokesper Fred Enanga, however, only one person was killed in the explosion.

Seven other people were also rushed in hospital with serious injuries from the explosion before the bomb squad swung into action to “document the scene.”

The Police at KMP, have responded to a serious blast which occurred on the 23.10.2021, at around 9 pm, at Digida eating point, in Kawempe Division, Kampala. One person has been fatally wounded and 7 others rushed to Mulago National Referral hospital, with serious injuries. Fred Enanga

Enanga asked for the public to remain calm as Police does its job to “establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident.”

“The scene has been cordoned off, and our joint task teams from the bomb squad called to thoroughly document the scene, to help determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not.

“We ask the public to remain calm, as we establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident. Any new developments will be communicated in due course,” Fred Enanga revealed.