Ugandan singer Danra narrates how she narrowly survived the explosion which happened at Digida Pork Joint in Komamboga on Saturday night.

A big blast was heard at Digida eating point on Saturday 23rd October, 2021 at around 9pm. News went through with reports suggesting that it was a bomb attack.

Local dancehall singer Nassuna Daphine a.k.a Danra reveals that she was in the area a few minutes before the explosion happened and she is grateful to God for saving her life.

I had gone with friends to get pork (at Digida Pork Joint). So I had just set off, about 10 minutes, from Digida and had just reached Prime Petrol Station when the blast went off. I don’t know how I survived, I think it’s God’s grace walai. I usually spend a lot of time there but this time I ordered and asked them to pack. Just after receiving the package I decided to head to Bukoto, and BOOM!! Danra

Having settled down and digesting whatever had happened to her, Danra ran to her Twitter account where she shared the news.

Her tweet read, “Bomb blast at Digida Kyanja Komamboga, 2 people dead, others injured. (I’ve) survived, thank God.”

A few minutes later, the news started spreading as the number of the deceased and those injured started being revealed.

Initially, it was reported that at least two people died on the spot. A statement released by Uganda Police, however, revealed how only one person had been fatally injured and seven people rushed to hospital.

Danra is alive and well despite being a bit shaken. We thank God for saving her life and pray for the soul(s) of the deceased.