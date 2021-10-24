Despite receiving the directive by UCC to have gossip shows pushed to 10pm on Monday, Spark TV aired the Live Wire show on Wednesday, something that has landed them in trouble.

On 18th October, 2021, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) officially directed eleven TV stations to reschedule their gossip programmes.

According to UCC, most gossip shows are adult-themed and had to be pushed from the prime time to between 10pm, and 5am, with effect from Wednesday 20th October, 2021.

Spark TV, however, went ahead to air their popular show Live Wire on Wednesday evening, ignoring UCC’s directives.

According to reports, on Thursday 21st October, UCC directed Spark TV to “immediately” suspend the Live Wire show.

Also, the Serena based TV station was reportedly asked to submit recordings of the Live Wire shows that aired between 1st September 2021 and 20th October, 2021.

The development has left the fans of the show worried, wondering whether it will be back on air soon.

We await to see when UCC decides to let it air again.