Having booked a place on a couple of Ugandan music charts for over four weeks, Aybrah’s has dropped the visuals for his new song dubbed “Abaawo”.

Aybrah is a Ugandan singer who started off his career in 2017 with his very first single titled ‘Nkusanyuse’.

Earlier this year, he released his 8-track album “Bad Manners” comprising of songs like; Bad Manners, Abaawo, Mboona, Ntyamu Ft. Daddy Andre, among others.

‘Bad Manners’ exposed Aybrah’s talent which keeps developing. The rising Singer and Songwriter is back with another one.

Produced by Reality (A.E Records), Abaawo is a love song that immediately gets you in your feels on first listen.

Aybrah’s vocal strength is unmissable in the new song and it continues to prove his critics wrong.

The visuals, shot and directed by Zyga Phix, provide the direction of the message embedded in the lyrics. Take a gaze below: