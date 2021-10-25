Singer Serena Bata regrets wasting time with ex-manager Sipapa and believes life would be very different if she had started her career with the current management.

In 2020, Serena Bata called it quits with renown music promoter Charles Olim a.k.a Sipapa after 8 years together following rumors of domestic violence.

Sipapa had not only been financing and managing her music career but had also turned her into his housewife, something which must have affected her career.

Often, Serena has noted how she regrets her past with Sipapa. In a recent interview, she says that she wasted much of the crucial stage of her career.

I wasted a lot of time with Sipapa. It hurts me that I ruined my career in the process of loving him. Had I started (my career) with my current management, I think it would be on a different path. I regret everything. Serena Bata

Serena Bata is now under Abitex Promotions management and she seems fine with how her career is being managed.

She has hope in what the future holds and according to those close to her, there is a lot of good music in the pipeline.