Having cleared up her Instagram “following” list on Sunday, Zari Hassan revealed that those she unfollowed shouldn’t take it personal because she is “disconnecting to reconnect.”

Followed by close to 10M accounts on Instagram, Zari Hassan cuerently only follows 9 accounts; 4 are her children, 2 family members, 2 close friends, and 1 business account.

It all happened over the weekend when the mother of five decided to clean up the list of the accounts she follows.

Upon learning of her IG activity, Zari’s followers, friends and critics started questioning to know why she had taken that path.

In a video shared on her IG stories on Sunday evening, Zari who is currently staying Uganda revealed that it is nothing personal.

I unfollowed a lot of people and just left my friends. I’m just in a space right now, I kind of feel like I’m just disconnecting to come back and connect. To the people I unfollowed, it’s nothing personal, I’m just in a space that nobody understands…but I still got mad love for you. Zari Hassan

Zari also revealed that her new age, 41, is a chapter for changes and one that she is enjoying so far.

“This is chapter 41 and it’s beautiful, it’s amazing, it’s different. It’s renewal, it’s revival, it’s deliverance, it’s redemption, it’s so much going on,” Zari noted.

Well, she seems a happy woman and that’s all that matters!