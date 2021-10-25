Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi drops the visuals to her latest song ‘Sasi ku Nyama’.

The audio produced by Steve Keys has been dominating the airwaves for months and has already become a favorite for many.

It’s an urban love song with explicit lyrics in which the controversial singer calls out those who thought she wouldn’t find true love.

Nwagi fiercely tells man-snatchers off her man, warning them against interfering with her newfound relationship.

Aaronire does his best to showcase the Buganda traditions through the costumes and choreography in the visuals.

Nwagi has never lacked in terms of dancing talent and she goes ahead to shake what her mama gave her in the new video.