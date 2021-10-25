Singer Winnie “Nwagi” Nakanwagi is elated having notched the 1M followers mark on her Instagram page.

Winnie Nwagi must be “tired” of music but her fans are not just about to stop showing her the love that she deserves.

On Monday morning, the Swangz Avenue star surpassed the 1,000,000 followers mark on her Instagram account.

She joins the pack of just a few Ugandan females in the entertainment space with +1M followers on IG including Zari Hassan, Lydia Jazmine, Spice Diana, Sheebah, and Doreen Kabareebe.

Nwagi shared the good news through a post with the caption, “1M followers. Whole new level. Thank y’all for the love. Firebaby.”

The curvaceous singer has grown her followers through sharing her sweet content which has often been regarded “scandalous” and “raunchy” by critics.

Congratulations Firebaby!