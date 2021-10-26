Renown talent and events manager, producer, and music director Bushingtone, real name George Kagoda, took to his Instagram account and explained why most people claim he is a ‘Mr. know it all’ (wiseacre).

To caption a video Bushingtone shared on his account as veteran musician Kabuye Semboga narrated his experience working with his late dad Mr. Sam Kagoda, the producer explained that he inherited his traits from his father.

Mr. Kabuye Semboga explained that Sam Kagoda used to do exceptional things for the likes of Jimmy Katumba and the Ebonies just similar to how he loves to help artists but they always end up disappointing him.

He went ahead to brag that being a wiseacre is a gift and some individuals are born naturally like that. Bushingtone also noted that he is proud of his dad’s legacy.

They say the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Sam Kagoda is my late father, he was a composer, actor, creative director, and talent manager. Listening to Mr. Kabuye Semboga narrate what he used to do for his artistes Jimmy Katumba and the Ebonies just explains where I got what you people call lugezi gezi. It’s a gift that some people are naturals. They understand and do things exceptionally….. Am proud of his legacy, as I write my story there’s a strong backbone to aim from. Like father like son. Bushingtone

Recently in September, Bushingtone expressed his dismay in John Blaq and Ykee Benda saying he had laid a strong stage for the pair but they did not utilize the opportunity to their full potential.

He reasoned that he landed John Blaq a link with MTV to expand his music market overseas and did a 30 minutes interview but the results were not fruitful as he wished.