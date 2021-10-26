Two years later, siblings Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira have still not been paid the prize money they won during the East Africa Got Talent (EAGT) show in 2019.

Esther and Ezekiel won the top prize worth $50,000 for showcasing their exceptional music talent in the 2019 edition of the EAGT show that happened in Nairobi, Kenya.

That same year, Covid-19 hit the world, sending many countries into lockdown and the music industry momentarily stood still.

Now as businesses start to rise again, the talented duo have rose up to claim their prize money which they say was never paid.

In February, 2020, the duo vented their frustration over the same matter but were told that it would be cleared.

Now living abroad with their mother Julie Birungi, Esther and Ezekiel appeared in a Facebook video in which they continued to demand for their money to be paid.

They say they have not heard from the EAGT organizers or even their managers concerning the issue of their prize money.

It’s two years now but we haven’t got our money from the previous ‘East African Got Talent’ competition. Neither have we heard from our managers; they haven’t called or said anything to us. Ezekiel and Esther Mutesasira

The EAGT have not released a statement on the matter or responded in anyway to the duo’s claims. We shall wait to see how this unfolds.