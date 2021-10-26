On 25th October, 2021, city socialite, beautician and entrepreneur Prima Kardashi celebrated her 28th birthday with a sweet message to her lover Mr. Henrie.

Mr. Henrie, real name Henry Arinitwe is a media personality working at Galaxy FM and NBS TV. He started dating Prima over a year ago.

Ndagire Prima a.k.a Prima Kardashi has always expressed how lucky she is to have found a partner and friend in Henrie.

You are everything and more. I will forever choose you. Prima Kardashi

To mark her 28th year on earth, Prima took a couple of her friends on a boat cruise, and shared photos as they enjoyed the breeze on Lake Nalubaale.

Read Also: Prima Kardashi flaunts sexy muva body by the pool | PHOTOS

She thanked Jesus in one of her social media posts for enabling her to be selfless, determined, committed, loyal and independent.

She wrote, “New chapter. It’s my birthday. 28 years of being sefless, determined, committed to myself and decisions, loyal and independent. Thank You Jesus.”

Prima Kardashi, in another post revealed how the day coincided with the first anniversary of her relationship with Mr. Henrie.

She thanked him for being a friend, liver, father, advisor and her ride or die, and for always pushing her towards achieving more things in life.

It’s also a happy 1 year to us. Thank you baby for becoming a friend, a lover, a coctail (remmyz voice), a father, a bestfreind, a business partner, a driver (I hate driving), a daily photographer, an adviser, a bestie, my daily crush, my ride or die, Mr Read Prima (Always pushing me to read n learn more everyday), uncle Honre (solange’s voice). You are everything and more. I will forever choose you. Prima Kardashi

Love is in the air, innit? Belated happy birthday Prima!