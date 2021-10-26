Ever since singer Nina Roz was baptized, her spiritual desire rose very high and she has, over the past few weeks, been spreading all the good vibes among her friends.

The singer often shared inspiring, uplifting, and encouraging bible verses to motivate her followers on top of asking them to put their trust in God in everything they do.

The singer could anytime soon turn into a gospel artist after her revelation of wanting to preach the word of God to whoever cares to listen.

Read Also: Nina Roz turns to God, gets baptised amid BMR troubles

Taking to her Instagram account, Nina Roz said she feels like preaching the word of God one day.

I feel like preaching one day. Nina Roz

A sight of Nina Roz at the pulpit, preaching to such a huge audience would be such a lovely and refreshing moment, wouldn’t it?