Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale has spoken for the first time amid rumors that she broke up with her husband Anthony Phil.

Over the weekend, rumors started spreading in the Ugandan gossip corridors revealing how Princess Komuntale and her hubby had separated.

Princess Komuntale got married to Anthony Phil in May, 2021 at a colorful wedding ceremony attended by King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru and other invited guests in the United States of America.

The rumors noted how Ruth Komuntale broke up with her new husband and asked him for a divorce over three weeks ago.

Komuntale allegedly decided to pack her belongings and is now staying with her mother following marital disagreements.

On Tuesday morning, Ruth Komuntale shared photos of herself and Anthony Phil enjoying a good time together on her Facebook account.

In the caption, she talked about how she is reminded of how much hate is in the world but also so much love and hence she choose to spread love and light.

As the month soon comes to an end and we welcome a beautiful November, I am reminded of just how much hate there is in this world, but there’s also so much love. The more hate I see, the more I am reminded to spread love everywhere I go and treat everyone with kindness. You just never know what a person is going through. Spreading love and light to you all. Princess Komuntale

Ruth Komuntale’s cryptic post neither confirmed the rumors nor rubbished them, leaving her followers in confusion.