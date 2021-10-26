Tonight, the UnCut Season 3 returns on air after days of not showing following Uganda Communications Commission (UCC)’s directive to have gossip shows rescheduled to beyond 10pm.

Last week on Wednesday, UCC passed a directive to TV stations to have their gossip show programmes rescheduled from prime time to between 10pm and 5am.

The directive came after complaints from the public and a couple of entertainers about how the presenters for the gossip shows dress indecently and broadcast scandalous content.

NBS TV’s UnCut Kalakata show has been off since and it plans to resume live broadcast tonight at 10pm.

Zahara Totto is so ready to give the anxious viewers a show to remember going forward. On her social media, she wrote: