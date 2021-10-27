Five years later, Aziz Azion believes he can still go on to record a collaboration with Diamond Platnumz that was promised by the WCB boss in 2016.

Diamond Platnumz, while still rising through the ranks, recognized the talent of Ugandan singer Aziz Azion in 2016.

The Tanzanian crooner then offered to have a collaboration with the multi-talented Aziz Mukasa a.k.a Aziz Azion.

At the time, however, the Ugandan guitarist, songwriter and singer did not have enough finances to sponsor the visuals and yet Diamond always released world class visuals.

“I was asked for $20,000 for the music video,” Aziz Azion revealed in 2017 while speaking to Douglas Lwanga on NTV Uganda.

Aziz decided to postpone the collaboration for a later date with hope that his his finances would stabilise and the collabo would be put into effect.

During a recent TV interview, Aziz Azion noted that unfortunately, not everything worked according to plan and he has never had the collaboration.

He, however, believes that he can still go ahead and approach Diamond whenever he is ready because the Wasafi boss did not attach a time frame for the collabo to happen.

Aziz also noted that Diamond is a fan of his art and they are friends. He also revealed that his friends and fans have shown interest in financing the anticipated collabo and it could really happen.

He (Diamond Platnumz) didn’t give me a time frame…he is my fan and friend. I can still work with him. This is an opportunity for Ugandan music to shine and my fans are willing to sponsor the project. Aziz Azion

In the last five years, Diamond’s value has multiplied and so have the expenses to record good audio or shoot a music video.

Regardless, it would be a good collaboration, wouldn’t it? Fingers crossed!